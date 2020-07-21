How The New Consumer Protection Act Empowers Consumers

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, that came into effect on 20 July, broadens the definition of a consumer and provides her with a wider range of powers by recognising online transactions as well as provides the ability to institute complaints from place of residence or work.

The central government, repealing the older Act of 1986, has notified certain provisions under the Act which pertain to Consumer Protection Councils, Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, mediation, product liability, punishment for manufacturing, selling, distributing spurious or adulterated goods and products.