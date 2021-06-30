Google Publishes First Transparency Report Under New IT Rules

Search giant Google has published its first transparency report in accordance with the new Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021.

In the report Google revealed that it has received 27,762 complaints related to third-party content from users in India in the month of April.

Meanwhile, the tech giant also said that it has taken 59,350 removal actions in total.

Google says that it removed content which violated its community guidelines, product policies, or local legal requirement.

The new IT rules require social media intermediaries such as Facebook, google, Instagram to produce a monthly transparency report on the actions it took on complaints.

Google says that 96 percent of its complaints dealt with copyright issues (26,707), while 1.3 percent dealt with trademark (357).

Other reasons cited for complaints were defamation requests (275) , counterfeit were 0.4 percent (114 ) and circumvention were 0.1 percent (37).