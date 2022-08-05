Congress Holds Nationwide Protest Over Inflation, Sec 144 Imposed in New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address a press conference at AICC headquarters.
With political drama unfolding in Parliament on Thursday over the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) – currently probing the National Herald case – and the denial of 'mehengai' (price rise), the Congress party is holding a nationwide protest on Friday, 5 August, over unemployment and inflation.
Visuals from Akbar Road showed barricades and police personnel, as Congress workers arrived near the party office.
Congress MPs from both the Houses will meet at 10 am at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Office in Parliament
Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the New Delhi district, barring Jantar Mantar
The Delhi Police said, "Protest/dharna/gherao in the area of New Delhi district on 5 August cannot be permitted in view of security, law and order, traffic reasons"
Speaking on the ED's probe after the agency sealed the office of Young Indian at the National Herald office, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that it was an intimidation attempt by the Narendra Modi-led government
Heavy Police Presence Outside Congress Headquarters
Heavy police presence outside Congress headquarters. The party said in a tweet, "They want us to be scared of the police. Our intention is to raise the voice of the people."
Congress Workers Protest Against GST
Congress workers protest against GST at party office in Delhi.
'We Are Ready,' Says Indian Youth Congress
Indian Youth Congress said in a tweet, "We are ready."
Congress Senior Leaders To Participate in ‘PM House Gherao’
Police officials have briefed security personnel at Vijay Chowk, ahead of Congress' nationwide protest over unemployment and inflation.
Congress announced that the party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament and senior leaders will participate in "PM House gherao."
