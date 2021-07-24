Bombay HC Withdraws Personal Comments After NIA Raises Objection

A bench of Bombay High Court headed by Justice SS Shinde on Friday, 24 July, withdrew statements made in praise of late Father Stan Swamy, after NIA's objection.

Father Stan Swamy's death, as an incarcerated undertrial in the Bhima Koregaon case, has sparked outrage and triggered international condemnation.

The Bombay High Court bench said that irrespective of the legal matter, they admired Swamy's work for society and did not anticipate his death.