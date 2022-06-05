Andhra Pradesh Govt Constitutes Committee to Investigate Visakhapatnam Gas Leak

The Andhra Pradesh government constituted a committee on June 4, Saturday, to confirm the cause of the gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. The gas leak happened on 3 June, Friday, at Porus Laboratories where 178 workers fell ill due to the incident while at least 30 others were admitted to the hospital.

After the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked the authorities to investigate the matter. Subsequently, a joint committee has been constituted by the District Collector to ascertain the cause for the leak.

Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Industries, has been asked to visit the site of this accident.