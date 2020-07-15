Aadhaar Shows Vikas Dubey’s Aide, Killed in Encounter, Was a Minor

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey’s alleged associate Prabhat Mishra, who was killed in a police encounter on 9 July, may have been a minor.

Mishra, who also went by the name of Kartikey, was born on 27 May 2004, according to his high school mark-sheet, certificate and information on his Aadhaar card. If these documents are to be believed, he was 16-years-old at the time of his death, that is, a minor.

(Photo: Quint Hindi)
(Photo: Quint Hindi)

Mishra is believed to have been a close aide of Dubey, prime accused in the shoot-out in Kanpur that saw 8 policemen killed.

According to the police, on Thursday, 9 July, after being presented in the court, Mishra was being taken to Kanpur on a transit remand. An STF team was also escorting their vehicle.

“The police van broke down while Prabhat Mishra was being brought to Kanpur. He took advantage of the situation, snatched a pistol from a policeman, fired at our men and tried to escape. Our personnel retaliated, during which Mishra got killed. Several policemen were also injured in the incident.”
Kanpur ADG   

Mishra was brought to a hospital, where he is said to have succumbed to his injuries.

His sister, meanwhile, says that there is no background of crime in their family. She alleges that her brother was killed for no fault of his.

(This story was first published in Quint Hindi. Translation by Mekhala Saran)

