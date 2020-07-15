Aadhaar Shows Vikas Dubey’s Aide, Killed in Encounter, Was a Minor

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey’s alleged associate Prabhat Mishra, who was killed in a police encounter on 9 July, may have been a minor.

Mishra, who also went by the name of Kartikey, was born on 27 May 2004, according to his high school mark-sheet, certificate and information on his Aadhaar card. If these documents are to be believed, he was 16-years-old at the time of his death, that is, a minor.