Gurgaon Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the ongoing 18th Lok Sabha elections, Haryana is witnessing an interesting contest.



Out of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, the ruling BJP is contesting on all of them, while Congress and AAP have entered into an alliance as part of the INDIA bloc. According to the seat-sharing agreement between Congress and AAP, Congress fielded its candidates on nine seats and AAP got the remaining seat. Interestingly, at least six of BJP's 10 candidates in 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana are turncoats.



All 10 seats of Haryana went to polls in phase six on 25 May.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, BJP made clean sweep winning all the 10 seats. While in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won seven seats, INLD won two seats, and Congress could manage to win just one seat.