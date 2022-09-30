Bulldozer Back At Shrikant Tyagi's Noida Colony, Locals Say 'Caught in Politics'

“It is tuition time for my children right now but instead of studying in that shed right now, they are watching this,” said a dejected Ankit Khara, a resident of Grand Omaxe, which is a high-rise in Noida’s sector 93B.

At 2 pm, Khara and his family watched workers dismantle the shed he had built in front of his house as a 'study room' for the four children in his family. “I found out that the Noida Authority is demolishing ‘encroachments’ in front of homes in the complex, so I called workers myself to dismantle the shed,” said Khara.

Next door, residents screamed as a bulldozer razed ‘illegal’ structures to the ground in the colony. This is the second time in over a month that bulldozers returned to the Grand Omaxe.

On 9 August, Shrikant Tyagi – a resident of Grand Omaxe, who claimed to be a part of the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Kisan Morcha – was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman who objected to the ‘encroachment’ outside his house in the colony.

Within two weeks, bulldozers razed Tyagi’s ‘illegal’ shed, and also removed the palm trees he had planted there.

Over a month after this, as bulldozers razed at least 17 ‘illegal’ structures at Grand Omaxe, residents told The Quint how they are “collateral damage in Tyagi’s political tussle.”