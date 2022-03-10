Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai Wins From Fatorda

Vijai Sardesai from Goa Forward Party (GFP) won from Fatorda for the third time. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Damu G Naik in the constituency with 45.81 percent votes.

Soon after the result, he tweeted, "Dear Fatordekars, words fail to express my gratitude for the immense trust you’ve placed in me and for giving me the privilege to represent you in the Assembly for the 3rd time. As always we’ll face the future together & continue our fight to take Fatorda & Goa forward. Thank you."