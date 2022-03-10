ADVERTISEMENT

Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai Wins From Fatorda

Sardesai defeated BJP's Damu G Naik in the constituency with 45.81 percent votes.

Vijai Sardesai from Goa Forward Party (GFP) won from Fatorda for the third time.
i

Vijai Sardesai from Goa Forward Party (GFP) won from Fatorda for the third time. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Damu G Naik in the constituency with 45.81 percent votes.

Soon after the result, he tweeted, "Dear Fatordekars, words fail to express my gratitude for the immense trust you’ve placed in me and for giving me the privilege to represent you in the Assembly for the 3rd time. As always we’ll face the future together & continue our fight to take Fatorda & Goa forward. Thank you."

Sardesai is the former Deputy Chief Minister of Goa and the President of the GFP.

As of Thursday evening, the BJP has won 14 seats in Goa, and is leading in six more in the 40-seat Assembly, while the Congress is lagging with wins in six seats and leads in five seats.

Edited By :Tejas Harad
