Gaya Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Gaya Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Gaya Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Gaya was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Gaya are Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM) and Kumar Sarvjeet (RJD).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Gaya seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Gaya seat was won by JD(U) candidate Vijay Kumar, while HAM (Secular) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Gaya constituency was won by BJP candidate Hari Manjhi and RJD candidate Ramji Manjhi was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Gaya parliamentary constituency include Sherghati, Barachatti, Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Belaganj, Wazirganj.
Gaya is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Bihar.
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 40 seats of Bihar went to polls across seven phases from 19 April to 1 June.
Out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, BJP got the lion's share of seats in the state’s ruling alliance, NDA. The saffron party is contesting on 17 seats, JD(U) is contesting on 16 seats, while LJP (Ram Vilas) is competing on five seats. One seat each is being contested by HAM and RLM.
According to the seat sharing agreement of INDIA parties in Bihar or Mahagathbandhan, Congress has fielded its candidates on nine seats, RJD on 23 seats, CPI(ML) Liberation on three seats, VIP on three seats, CPI on one seat, and CPI(M) on one seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDA swept Bihar winning 39 out of 40 seats. BJP won 17 seats, JD(U) won 16, and LJP won six seats. While RJD couldn't manage to win in any seat, Congress emerged as winner in Congress. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won twenty-two seats and LJP won six, while Congress and JD(U) won two seats each. RJD was successful on four seats, RLSP won three seats, and NCP won one.
