Ganga, Teesta Pacts: Can BJP's Bangladesh Rhetoric Coexist With River Diplomacy?

Somnath Rai is a 40-year-old farmer living on River Ganga's "diara" land in the outskirts of Patna. Diara is a riverine tract, formed due to the shifting course of a river. That means Rai has to frequently deal with floods.

This year too, as floodwaters swept into the diara area, Somnath, his wife and their 10-year-old son were stranded for days, waiting for a rescue boat. He has lost another set of belongings to the flood and will have to rebuild his life from scratch, knowing it would happen again.

But the delayed rescue is not Rai's only complaint with the government. He believes that the Farakka Barrage—built in West Bengal in 1975 to divert Ganga water into the Hooghly river—is at the root of of Bihar's flood woes.

"Every time the barrage gates in Bengal is closed, the water rises in Bihar," Rai asserts.