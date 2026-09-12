'Scared of Snakes at Night': Bihar Flood Victims Lose Hope Amid Lacking Govt Aid

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As night descends upon the vast expanse of floodwaters stretching across the Ganga diara (riverine tract), Harinder Rai, from his hut, calls out loudly to his neighbours Baby Devi and Dukhni Devi, who reside in another hut, about 100 meters away. They talk to each other in high-pitched voice to reassure themselves that they are not alone.

"The nights pass in conversation; at least that way, I don't feel scared after dark," says 35-year-old Baby Devi, sitting on a chowki (wooden cot) inside her hut, which is open from two sides.

Fresh hoof prints still mark the damp floor inside her home, bearing witness that floodwaters had entered her home. Estimating the water level, she says,