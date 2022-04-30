Leaked Document Reveals Facebook Doesn’t Know Where Users’ Data Goes: Report

Facebook has no idea where its user data goes or how the platform uses it, a leaked internal document obtained by Motherboard has revealed. Described as a "tsunami" of global privacy regulations, the document notes that its system, which is built with "open borders," has no control over where data flows.

The report, created by the platform's privacy engineers it the Ad and Business Product team in 2021, clearly states that the company does not have "an adequate level of control and explainability of how our systems use data," thereby rendering it unable to confidently make "controlled policy changes or external commitments" about not using user data in a specific manner, reported Vice.