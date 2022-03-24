Sadhguru Sets Off on Bike, But Why Aren't Trevor Noah & Others Asking Questions?

In case you missed it, a man with a big beard who [snip snip snip snip snip - Legal Ed] decided to set off from Trafalgar Square in London on Monday, 21 March on a mission to save the world's soil.

To bring awareness about this noble mission, Jagadish 'Jaggi' Vasudev aka Sadhguru is undertaking a solo bike ride from London to India, covering 30,000 km and 27 countries in 100 days.

Now this all might seem a bit counter-intuitive, riding a bike all over the place to 'save soil', but shhhh, that's not what you're supposed to say. After all, the 'modern-day mystic' claims to have some heavy-hitting support on his side.