‘Biggest Protest Anywhere’: Trevor Noah Covers Farmers’ Protest

As several rounds of talks between the farmer unions and the government prove to be inconclusive, the show catered towards an American audience: “The government is trying to force the farmers back into the fields, but the farmers aren’t giving up their demands.”

Noah had also observed, “Clearly the government has decided that they’ve had enough of this protest...maybe they think that postponing the law by 18 months will satisfy farmers, but think about it, in 18 months, people will be in the same position that they are in now.”

Slipping in a Rihanna reference, the musician who spearheaded the United States’ increased interest in the agitation against the farm laws, Noah said, “If I might just quote one of their prominent supporters, this protest might just work, work, work, work.”