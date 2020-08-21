You May Lead to Suicides: Swamy Asks Modi to Defer NEET Amid COVID

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Subramanian Swamy on Friday, 21 August, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to postpone NEET/JEE and other similar entrance exams to after Diwali, owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Pointing out that there is no public transport in cities like Mumbai, and people have to travel over 20 to 30 kms to reach their test centres, Swamy said: "There is wide desperation among the youth since this exam is make or break for them and they have to take it fully prepared."