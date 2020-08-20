JEE Aspirants to Carry COVID-19 Undertaking to Write Exam: Report

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts JEE and NEET, on Monday, 17 August, released instructions to JEE and NEET candidates to appear for the exam. According to the official notice, instructions will be detailed in the admit card and will also include a COVID-19 undertaking.

As scheduled, JEE Main examination will be held between 1 and 6 September, JEE advanced on 27 September and NEET (UG) 2020 on 13 September.

The NTA notice states the admit card will be of four pages which will include the instructions on page 2 and advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19 on page 3-4.

“The candidates are advised to download all the four pages and read them very carefully in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19. They are also advised to follow the instructions and the advisory in letter and spirit,” reads the notice.