JEE Aspirants to Carry COVID-19 Undertaking to Write Exam: Report
The NTA notice states that the admit card will include the advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts JEE and NEET, on Monday, 17 August, released instructions to JEE and NEET candidates to appear for the exam. According to the official notice, instructions will be detailed in the admit card and will also include a COVID-19 undertaking.
As scheduled, JEE Main examination will be held between 1 and 6 September, JEE advanced on 27 September and NEET (UG) 2020 on 13 September.
The NTA notice states the admit card will be of four pages which will include the instructions on page 2 and advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19 on page 3-4.
“The candidates are advised to download all the four pages and read them very carefully in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19. They are also advised to follow the instructions and the advisory in letter and spirit,” reads the notice.
Candidates will also have to submit a self-declaration form along with a photograph, saying they tested negative for COVID-19 and have not had any symptoms like fever, dry cough or difficulty in breathing in the recent days, reported The Print.
The report further states that the students will be required to submit the undertaking at the exam centre and duly sign the form in front of the centre officer.
SC Dismisses Plea for Postponement of Exams
Maintaining that a further delay in exams will put the 'career of students in peril', the Supreme Court on Monday, 17 August, dismissed a petition asking for the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG exams, which are scheduled to take place in September 2020.
Dismissing the petition, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that there was “no ground to interfere with policy decision” while adding that it had taken the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on record, who said that exams will be held with ‘adequate precautions.’
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.