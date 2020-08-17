JEE, NEET: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea for Postponement of Exams
A further delay in exams will put the ‘career of students in peril,’ the apex court contended.
Maintaining that a further delay in exams will put the 'career of students in peril', the Supreme Court on Monday, 17 August, dismissed a petition asking for the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG exams, which are scheduled to take place in September 2020.
The petitioners opposing the conduct of exams in September had urged the apex court to give directions to the Centre to conduct JEE and NEET exams only after normalcy is restored in the country, post the COVID-19 crisis.
Meanwhile, three other opposing petitions had been filed by parents in the Supreme Court arguing that postponing of JEE Main and NEET further would have an adverse impact on the academic year of students.
The plea challenging the conduct of exams had been filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, on behalf of 11 students from 11 states. It contended that lakhs of young students are likely to appear in the JEE (Main) April-2020 and NEET UG-2020 exam in the month of September.
“The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has already affected about 20 lakh people in India and the situation is worsening by every passing day. Conducting the examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students at utmost risk and danger of disease and death.”Plea Challenging JEE Main, NEET
The petitioners opposing the conduct of exams had argued that the best recourse at this stage can be to wait for some more time and let the COVID-19 crisis subside.
The plea contended that instead of postponing the exams, the NTA has decided to conduct the JEE (Main) April-2020 exam on (1-6) September, 2020, through online mode and NEET UG-2020 on 13 September through offline mode at 161 centres across India.
This violates the fundamental right to the lives of lakhs of the affected students (including the petitioners), as enshrined within Article 21 of the Constitution and thus the exam schedule is liable to be quashed and set aside on this ground alone, argued the plea.
(With inputs from IANS)
