'Why Punish Them?': Parents Fume As Bareilly School 'Locks' Kids Up Over Fees

When Narendra Rana, father of three students of Hartmann College in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, went to pick up his children after an examination on Saturday, 7 May, they came out with tears in their eyes.

"They were very nervous. After asking them what happened, they said that they had been locked inside a room because we had supposedly not cleared the fees," he said.

Parents claimed that over 35 students had been locked inside a room on Saturday, 7 May, as a form of 'punishment' over non-payment of fees. The police said that they are investigating the matter but no FIR has been lodged as yet.

Another parent said, "we are not saying that we will not pay the fees. But this is not a reason for the administration to punish children.”

The police said that the school has denied the allegations, and said that they had taken a few children to another room for the exam, and then let them off with a warning.

The school, located in Izzatnagar, is touted as ‘the best ICSE school in Bareilly’. It is a co-educational institution run by the the Christian Catholic Minority and recognised by the Department of Education (UP). It was founded in 1967.

Parents said that students who were locked in were from all age groups and classes.