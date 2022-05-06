Prayagraj: School Principal Booked for Asking Students to Wear Kurta, Cap on Eid

An FIR was filed against the principal of a private school in Prayagraj on Wednesday, 4 May, for hurting religious sentiments after she allegedly asked students to post 20-second videos wearing "Eid attire" and wish "Happy Eid" as part of school activity.

The zonal in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Gau Raksha Vibhag Lalmani Tiwari later lodged a complaint against the principal of Jhunsi's Nyaya Nagar Public School, Bushra Mustafa, at the Kydganj police station on Wednesday. The CBSE-affiliated school has over 1,200 students.

Several Hindu organisations have also threatened that if the accused principal is not arrested in 24 hours, they will take to the streets and protest.

Meanwhile, Mustafa said that the matter should not be unnecessarily disputed and claimed that she was innocent.