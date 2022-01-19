Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: First Round Merit List Expected Soon
Maharashtra NEET Counselling First Round Merit List can be downloaded from cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2021 on Wednesday, 19 January 2022. It was scheduled to release by 06 pm, but was not available on the official website at the time of publication of this copy.
The merit list will be released for state quota seats. Candidates who have registered for the same will be able to check the first merit list on the official website of State CET Cell Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.
How to Check Maharashtra State NEET UG Counselling Merit List?
Visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net
Go to NEET UG
Click NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Merit List on the home page
You will be directed to the merit list
Check your name and save it for future reference
According to the official schedule, choice filling process for selected candidates will commence from 21 January and will go on till 28 January 2022 (till 11:59 pm).
State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare selection list of 1st round for MBBS/BDS courses on 31 January 2022 (after 05 pm). It will be followed by physical joining of candidates to the selected college as per allotment of 1st round, from 01 to 07 February 2022 (up to 05 pm).
For more details about NEET UG counselling, check this space regularly.
