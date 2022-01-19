Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: First Round Merit List Expected Soon

Maharashtra NEET Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2021 on Wednesday, 19 January 2022. It was scheduled to release by 06 pm, but was not available on the official website at the time of publication of this copy.

The merit list will be released for state quota seats. Candidates who have registered for the same will be able to check the first merit list on the official website of State CET Cell Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.