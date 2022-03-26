SSC MTS, Constables GD 2021: Updated Eligibility and Cut-Off, Check the Website
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally released revised eligibility criteria for SSC MTS, and Havaldar in CBN, 2021 recently.
The SSC has also officially declared the updated cut-off for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021.
Candidates can check out the latest updates by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website: ssc.nic.in.
The SSC has posted the updated notification on their site for the candidates to check.
SSC MTS, Constables GD 2021: Revised Age Limit and Cut-off
Candidates should note that as per the latest notification by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the age limit for SSC MTS is 18 to 25 years.
The new age limit for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, Department of Revenue, and some posts of MTS in different departments is 18 to 27 years according to the notification.
It is to be noted by the candidates that according to the earlier notification by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the age limit for Havaldar in CBN was 18 to 25 years.
The latest notification by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) posted on their official website also states that for Constables (GD) in CRPFs, NIA, and SSF and rifleman in Assam Rifles, the cut-off percentage has been updated.
The cut-off marks have been revised after consulting with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the SSC stated.
Candidates should note that the cut-off marks is decided to be 30% for unreserved candidates without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has mentioned in the official notification for EWS and OBC candidates the cut-off percentage is 25%.
For ST, SC and ESM candidates, the revised cut-off marks is 20% as per the commission.
All these latest updates are stated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on their official website.
Candidates who are interested to know about the revised eligibility and cut-off marks are requested to visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS, Constables GD 2021: Direct Website Link
The latest notification is available on the homepage of the official website. Candidates need to click on the notification link to read all the latest information.
Here is the direct link to the official website of SSC that can help the candidates to find the link easily: ssc.nic.in.
