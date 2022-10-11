UPSC Civil Services Result 2021: Reserve List Out for 63 Candidates - Details
UPSC Civil Services Exam Result 2021: Reserve list released for 63 candidates - details here.
UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) released the reserve list of the UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 for 63 candidates on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The official notice regarding the reserve list was released by the concerned authorities on Monday, 10 October 2022.
Candidates must remember that the result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021 was declared by the UPSC on 30 May 2022. The result was issued for 685 candidates against 749 vacancies. Selected candidates were eligible for different positions like IAS, IPS, IFS, Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ on the basis of merit.
According to the official press note released by the UPSC, " As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 63 candidates which include 46 General, 12 OBC, 04 EWS and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2021. Particulars of these candidates are included herewith. The candidates so recommended will be intimated directly by the DOP&T.
UPSC Civil Services Result 2021: Steps To Check the Reserve List
Candidates who want to check whether their names are mentioned in the result list or not must follow the below-mentioned steps.
Go to the official website, .upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, visit the 'what's New' section and search the direct link that reads as " Reserve List: Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021".
Click on the direct link and a PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the reserve list PDF file carefully. It has all the details mentioned - serial number, roll number, and name of the candidates.
Download and print a copy for future reference.
Candidates bearing roll numbers - 0513127, 0823523 and 6628870 must remember that their candidature is provisional. For any query, please reach out to the concerned authorities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.