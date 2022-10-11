UPSC Civil Services Result 2021: Reserve List Out for 63 Candidates - Details

UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) released the reserve list of the UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 for 63 candidates on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The official notice regarding the reserve list was released by the concerned authorities on Monday, 10 October 2022.

Candidates must remember that the result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021 was declared by the UPSC on 30 May 2022. The result was issued for 685 candidates against 749 vacancies. Selected candidates were eligible for different positions like IAS, IPS, IFS, Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ on the basis of merit.