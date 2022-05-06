UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023 Released on the Official Website, Check Details
UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2023: Check the exam and application dates on upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2023 examination calendar on its website. Candidates who are interested can take a look at the examination schedule that is available on the website. They just have to visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in, to check the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2023 examination calendar. The official website contains all the latest details on the exam timetable and other updates for the candidates.
Candidates can also download the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2023 examination calendar from the official website so that it is easier for them to remember the dates.
They can keep checking the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in, to know if there are any other changes or updates in the timetable.
UPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Check Timetable Details
It is to be noted that the first exam of the year 2023 is going to be of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination. It is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 19 February 2023 as per the timetable.
Candidates should also remember that the notification for Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 will be officially released on 14 September 2022.
The last date to apply for the examination will be 4 October 2022. Candidates should remember these important dates.
As per the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2023 examination calendar released on the official website, upsc.gov.in, the last UPSC examination 2023 is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2023.
The examination that will be conducted on 9 December 2023, will be for S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE. The last date to submit the online application for S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE is 3 October 2023.
The notification for the same is expected to release on 13 September 2023 as per the latest details.
To check the full UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2023 examination calendar, candidates have to go to the official website, upsc.gov.in. They will get to know the exact exam dates and other details on the application process.
Candidates should keep a close eye on the official website if they want to stay updated about the UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2023 examination.
