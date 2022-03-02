UPCATET 2022: Registration Process Begins, Here's How To Apply
Here's everything you need to know about the application process.
The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2022 registration commenced online on Tuesday, 1 March.
Candidates who are interested to appear for UPCATET 2022 can register on the official website at upcatetexam.org.
The last date of the UPCATET 2022 application process is 30 April.
Candidates registering for the UPCATET 2022 exam are required to pay an application fee while submitting the registration form online.
The application fee for General and OBC category candidates is Rs 1,250. Reserved category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,050.
Only those candidates who complete the registration process and pay the fees within the deadline will be considered for UPCATET 2022.
UPCATET 2022 Registration Process: How To Apply?
Here is a step-by-step guide to help candidates apply for UPCATET 2022 online:
Visit the official website at upcatetexam.org.
Under 'Latest Update @UPCATET' click on 'Click Here for New Registration.'
Click on UPCATET 2022 application link.
Fill in your information on the login page.
After logging in, UPCATET 2022 form will be displayed on your screen.
Fill in the form correctly and upload all the required documents in the prescribed format.
Pay the application free.
Submit the form.
Take a printout of the form for further reference.
Candidates should also note that according to the UPCATET 2022 schedule, the application form edit process will begin on 1 May. Those who wish to edit some of the details on the form can do so on 1 May, when the window for editing the form opens.
UPCATET 2022 Date
For further information and the latest updates on the UPCATET 2022 exam, candidates can visit the official website.
As per the schedule, the UPCATET 2022 admit card will be released on 1 June.
The exams are expected to be held on 16 June and 17 June. Candidates can find all these updates on the official website at upcatetexam.org.
