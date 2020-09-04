UPCATET 2020 Exam Results Declared, Direct Result Link Below
Candidates who appeared for the UPCATET 2020 can check their results on upcatet.org.
The Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur on Thursday, 3 September, has declared the results of Uttar Pradesh Combined Agricultural and Technology Entrance Examination (UPCATET) 2020 .
Candidates who appeared the UPCATET 2020 can check their results on upcatet.org. The exam was conducted from 18-19 August in an online mode.
How to Check UPCATET 2020 Results:
- Visit the official website at upcatet.org
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Results”
- A new page page will appear on the display screen
- Key in your credentials and login
- The UPCATET 2020 results will appear on the display screen
- Download the results and take its print out for future reference.
