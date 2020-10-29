Govt to Bear Study Expenses of NEET Topper Akanksha Singh: UP CM
The facilitation ceremony was held at the chief minister’s official residence for the NEET 2020 topper.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 28 October, felicitated 17-year-old Akanksha Singh, who scored 720 marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination 2020. The ceremony was held at the chief minister's official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg.
While congratulating Akanksha, who is a native of Kushinagar district of the state, the chief minister announced that the entire expenditure of her graduation level studies along with food and housing would be borne by the state government.
The CM also instructed officials to construct a road leading to her house, besides assuring that the state government would extend all possible help to her.
Adityanath said that Akanksha, who had secured 100 percent marks and stood second in the country, has done the state proud.
Her father, Rajendra Kumar Rao, a sergeant in the Indian Air Force (IAF), took early retirement in 2017 to support Akanksha throughout her NEET preparations. Her mother, Ruchi Singh, works as a teacher in a government school in Kushinagar.
(With inputs from IANS)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.