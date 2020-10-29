Govt to Bear Study Expenses of NEET Topper Akanksha Singh: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 28 October, felicitated 17-year-old Akanksha Singh, who scored 720 marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination 2020. The ceremony was held at the chief minister's official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg.

While congratulating Akanksha, who is a native of Kushinagar district of the state, the chief minister announced that the entire expenditure of her graduation level studies along with food and housing would be borne by the state government.