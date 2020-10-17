NEET 2020 Topper Akanksha Singh Shares Her Success Strategy

Two students have bagged the perfect score of 720 marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year. Akanksha Singh from Kushinagar is one of them. Akanksha is the NEET 2020 topper among girls and secured AIR 2 rank.

But the journey hasn’t been easy. Akanksha used to travel 70 kms from her residence in Kushinagar to her coaching institute in Gorakhpur for two whole years before her family shifted to Delhi.