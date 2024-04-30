UK Board Result 2024: Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared Today

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the 10th and 12th class results today on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The overall pass percentage of students is 89.14 percent. The UK Board class 10 and 12 results are now officially available on the website at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can download and check their UBSE results by using their personal login details like roll number, application number, and registration number. Priyanshi Rawat has topped class 10 exams while as Janmat Bagheswar is the topper of class 12 exam.
UK Board Result 2024 for 10th and 12th class was announced at 11:30 am today by UBSE officials. After the results are out, students will be able to check the name of toppers, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and several other details.
UK Board Result 2024 Date
The Uttarakhand Board class 10 and 12 results were declared today on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.
This year, the Uttarakhand Board Results will be declared earlier. In 2024, the UK Board Class 10 and 12 results were announced on 25 May with a pass percentage of 77.74 and 82.63 respectively.
UK Board Result 2024 Time
The Uttarakhand Board class 10 and 12 results were declared today at 11:30 am
UK Board class 10th and 12th exams were conducted by the concerned officials from 27 February to 16 March 2024.
UK Board Result 2024 Toppers
This year, girls have outperformed boys in both UK board 10th and 12th classes. Priyanshi Rawat has topped class 10 exams while as Janmat Bagheswar is the topper of class 12 exam.
Uttarakhand Board Results 2024: List of Websites To Check UBSE 10th and 12th Class Results
Candidates can download and check Uttarakhand Board class 10 and 12 results from the following websites.
ubse.uk.gov.in
uaresults.nic.in
UK Board 10th and 12th Results 2024: Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage of UK Board Results 2024 is 89.14 percent for class 10th while as 82.63 for class 12th.
UBSE Results 2024: How To Check UK Board 10th and 12th Scores
Follow below steps to check Uttarakhand Board class 10 and 12 result scores.
Visit the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for UK Board 10th and 12th Results 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your results will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of scorecard for future reference.
