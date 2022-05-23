UGC NET 2022: Last Date To Apply Extended Till 30 May

The UGC chairman has announced the revised deadline for submitting the online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022. The last date of submitting the application has been extended.

The new deadline for submitting the application and fee payment is 30 May 2022. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC chairman made the announcement through his official Twitter account. "In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022," he tweeted.