TS SET Hall Ticket 2024: Osmania University to Release TG SET Hall Tickets Soon

TS SET Hall Ticket 2024: The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET 2024) hall tickets will be released on 2 September. The crucial examination that was scheduled for 28, 29, 30, and 31 August 2024, has been postponed to 10, 11, 12, and 13 September 2024, due to the UGC NET examination. Candidates who registered for the exam are patiently waiting for the TS SET hall ticket 2024 to be declared. They must keep a close eye on the official website to know the latest updates.
According to the latest official details, the TS SET hall ticket 2024 will be declared on telanganaset.org. Concerned students should download the admit card before the TS SET exam is conducted on the scheduled dates. Any changes in the exam date or timing will be announced via the official site.
TS SET Hall Ticket 2024: Details
The Telangana SET 2024 examination is conducted to recruit and promote lecturers and assistant professors at universities and degree colleges in Telangana.
It is yet to be confirmed when the Telangana SET 2024 hall ticket will be released. There is no confirmation about the Telangana SET hall ticket release time.
When available, the direct link to download the document will be shared online. Those interested can visit the official website telanganaset.org to get the link.
It is pertinent to note that the candidates have to use their login credentials to download the admit cards for the Telangana SET 2024 examination. The Telangana SET 2024 examination will be held online.
Please remember that candidates will not be allowed to sit for the eligibility test without downloading the admit card. You can check the rules of the exam on the website. Candidates can also contact the officials in case of any queries.
Telangana SET 2024 Hall Ticket: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Telangana SET 2024 hall ticket online:
Browse through the official site - telanganaset.org.
Click on the active option "Telangana SET Hall Ticket 2024" on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials in the given boxes.
The Telangana SET hall ticket will appear on the screen.
Check the details and download the admit card.
Save a printout for your reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)