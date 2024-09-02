TS SET Hall Ticket 2024: Osmania University to Release TG SET Hall Tickets Soon

TS SET Hall Ticket 2024: The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET 2024) hall tickets will be released on 2 September. The crucial examination that was scheduled for 28, 29, 30, and 31 August 2024, has been postponed to 10, 11, 12, and 13 September 2024, due to the UGC NET examination. Candidates who registered for the exam are patiently waiting for the TS SET hall ticket 2024 to be declared. They must keep a close eye on the official website to know the latest updates.

According to the latest official details, the TS SET hall ticket 2024 will be declared on telanganaset.org. Concerned students should download the admit card before the TS SET exam is conducted on the scheduled dates. Any changes in the exam date or timing will be announced via the official site.