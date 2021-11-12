TS EAMCET 2021: Final Round Seat Allotment Result Declared
Candidates who appeared for the counselling can check the final allotment result on at tseamcet.nic.in.
The final round seat allotment results for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has been announced on 12 November 2021.
Candidates who appeared in the final round of the counselling process can check the newly released final allotment order on the official website of TSEAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.
Candidates must note that all those candidates who have been allotted seats are required to report at their respective institutes and pay the application admission fees by 16 November 2021.
Candidates are open to cancelling the provisional seats allotted to them. However, this can only be done under the stipulated time frame, till 18 November 2021.
There is also a special round of counselling that is scheduled to be conducted between 20 November 2021 and 26 November 2021.
For now, candidates can go through the following steps to easily download the TS EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2021 order.
TS EAMCET 2021: How To Check Final Round Seat Allotment Result
Visit the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE at tseamcet.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'individual candidate’s login' available on the homepage.
Enter your official credentials such as username, date of birth and password and click on log in.
The TS EAMCET 2021 final round seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen.
Check it thoroughly, download it if needed and take a printout for future reference.
All candidates must note that if they want to retain the seats allotted to them in the TS EAMCET 2021 final round seat allotment result, they must pay the partial admission fees of Rs 10,000.
If this is not possible, candidates have another option to report at the college allotted to them and deposit their required original certificates without paying the applicable minimum fees.
For more details and updates, candidates are hereby advised to regularly check the official website mentioned above.
