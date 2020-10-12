TS EAMCET 2020 Counselling Postponed: Check Revised Schedule 

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 counselling process has been postponed to 18 October. Candidates can book their seats till 22 October and the final seat allotment will be released on 24 October.

The ranks for TS EAMCET are calculated by combing the marks of their Class 12 board exam results and the marks obtained in the entrance test. The board exams are given 25 percent weightage and 72 percent weightage is given to entrance test.

The results for TS EAMCET was released on 6 October and candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET 2020 exam was conducted on 9-11 and 14 September.

The official answer key of TS EAMCET 2020 was released on 18 September and candidates could raises objections till 20 September.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad conducts the TS EAMCET on behalf of the state council for higher education. The entrance test is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses.