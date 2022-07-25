After Kallakurichi Case, Another TN Class 12 Student Found Dead in Hostel
Before this, the death of another 17-year-old girl at a school in Kallakurichi had elicited widespread outrage.
A class 12 student was found dead inside the hostel of a private school in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on Monday, 25 July.
The student was found hanging, an NDTV report quoted a police officer as saying.
Police personnel have been deployed at the school premises in Mappedu amid protests by her parents and relatives.
A probe into the incident is underway. The case will be transferred to the CB-CID once the formal complaint is received, the police said.
This is the second such case that has emerged from Tamil Nadu in the past two weeks. Before this, the death of a 17-year-old girl at a private school in Kallakurichi on 13 July had elicited widespread outrage in the state.
Five people, including the school principal and two teachers, were arrested in the Kallakurichi case after the police found a note in which she had blamed two teachers for torturing her.
