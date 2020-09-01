Day One of JEE Main: Students on Writing Exams During COVID-19

On the first day of JEE Main, The Quint spoke to candidates writing the high-stake entrance exam in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to understand the difficulties they faced in appearing for an exam during the coronavirus pandemic.

The entrance test scheduled from 1-6 September kicked-off after the Union Ministry of Education remained firm on its stand of conducting JEE Main and NEET, despite massive demands from students calling for their postponement.

From making masks compulsory to asking students to furnish a mandatory COVID-19 undertaking, the National Testing Agency has issued a strict set of guidelines to ensure that the health of students is not risked.