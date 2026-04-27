Karnataka to Revive Student Union Polls After 37 Years: What it Would Look Like

Speaking to The Quint, Sudhakar said, "The SOPs for this will be based on the former Chief Election Commissioner JM Lyngdoh-led panel's recommendations on students' union polls submitted in 2006."

The Lyngdoh Committee was formed in 2005 to scrutinise students’ union elections after a dispute between private colleges in Kerala and the University of Kerala reached the Supreme Court.

The committee refrained from prescribing any minimum marks for candidates, but stipulated that they must not have any academic arrears in the year of contesting the election.

The committee also laid down age limits. The age for contesting elections should be between 17 and 22 years for undergraduate students, with appropriate relaxation for professional courses that often run for four to five years. For postgraduate students, the maximum age is 24 to 25 years, and for research students, it is 28 years.

Candidates should have the minimum percentage of attendance prescribed by the university or 75 percent, whichever is higher. They should not have a criminal record—that is, they must not have been tried or convicted of any criminal offence or misdemeanour—and must not have been subject to any disciplinary action by university authorities. The maximum permitted expenditure per candidate is Rs 5,000.