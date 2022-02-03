SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 Released
SBI PO interview admit card 2022 has been released on on sbi.co.in.
The admit card for the Probationary Officer post was released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on 2 February 2022. All candidates who are going to be appearing for the SBI PO 2022 Interview can visit the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in and download their respective admit cards.
Candidate must note that the last date to download the SBI PO 2022 interview admit card is 16 February 2022. All candidates are advised to download it as soon as possible.
The SBI PO 2022 interview admit card is an extremely important document, without which no candidate shall be allowed to sit for the examination.
The date, time and venue of the examination shall also be given on the admit cards so candidates need to ensure that they carry the SBI PO 2022 interview admit card along with an identity proof.
Candidates must note that they also need to carry their original documents during the day of the examination.
Let's now look at a simple step by step procedure to download your SBI PO 2022 interview admit card.
SBI PO Interview 2022 Admit Card: How To Download
Visit the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in.
Navigate to the 'Careers' section on the homepage and click on the link that reads 'SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022.'
Enter your official login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and submit.
Your SBI PO Interview Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that they need to score minimum qualifying marks in Phase 3 to be considered for the final selection.
However, the minimum qualifying marks have not yet been decided by the bank.
Additionally, candidates belonging to the OBC category must note that they will need to submit an OBC 'Non Creamy layer' certificate while applying for the SBI PO Interview 2022.
Any candidate who is registered as an OBC but is not able to submit the OBC 'Non-Creamy layer' certificate, shall not be allowed to sit for the interview even from the General category.
For more updates on the SBI PO Interview 2022, please stay tuned to The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.