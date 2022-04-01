SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021 Declared, Download From the Website
SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021 can be downloaded from the official website – ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally declared the SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021 on the official website.
It is important to be noted by the candidates that the answer key released by the SSC on the official website is provisional.
The final answer key will be released later based on the objections raised against the provisional answer key.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can take a look at the SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021 on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.
They can check the website to know how to raise objections against the provisional answer key released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
The official website of SSC also has certain important details that the candidates might want to check.
SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021: Important Dates
Candidates should note that the exam for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level, Graduation and above level was held from 2 February to 10 February 2022 and on 14 and 16 March 2022 in computer-based mode.
The response sheets and the provisional answer key are now available on the official website for the students.
As per the rules mentioned by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), candidates have the opportunity to raise objections against the SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021 from 31 March 2022 to 5 April 2022.
Each candidate has to pay an objection fee of Rs 100 per question challenged.
It is to be noted that any objections after 6:00 pm on 5 April 2022 will not be entertained.
The SSC has notified about the deadline and the candidates are requested to follow the rules.
SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021: Steps to Download
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021 from the official website.
The last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key is 5 April 2022.
Go to the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Answer Key 2021 on the homepage.
A new PDF will open on the screen.
Check the provisional answer key properly to see if you want to raise objections.
Download the PDF from the website.
Keep a hard copy of the provisional answer key.
