Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 Schedule Announced: Here's How to Download Timetable
Karnataka SSLC exams are scheduled to begin from 28 March.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the provisional time table of SSLC (Class 10) exam 2022. Students who are enrolled in academic session 2021-22 can download the time-table from SSLC's official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
The exams are scheduled to begin from 28 March and will go on till 11 April 2022. The three hour long exams will be conducted from 10:30 am to 01:45 pm. 15 minutes will be given to students for reading the question paper.
How to Download Karnataka SSLC Date Sheet 2022?
Visit the official website of SSLC: sslc.karnataka.gov.in
Tap on 'Click here for March/April 2022 SSLC Main Examination Provisional Timetable'
You will be directed to a PDF
Check the exam time-table and save it for future use
SSLC exams will begin with first language paper on 28 March 2022, followed by second language exam on 30 March.
Economics/ core subjects exam will be held on 01 April, Mathematics/ Sociology on 04 April, Social Science on 06 April, third language on 08 April and Political Science, Science, Karnatak/Hindustani music on 11 April.
According to a report by The Indian Express, KSEEB has invited suggestions from parents and students regarding the time-table. They can submit their suggestions and objections from 06-14 January 2022.
For more details about Karnataka SSLC exam, students are advised to visit the official website of SSLC.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and Deccan Herald)
