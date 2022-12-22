SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 Out - Steps To Download & Direct Link
SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 has been released. Direct link to download below.
SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 Released: The Service Selection Commission (SSC) released the answer key for the Scientific Assistant in Indian Meteorological Department Examination 2022 on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared for the examination and want to download and check the Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 must follow the mentioned steps and direct link.
This year, the Scientific Assistant in Indian Meteorological Department Examination was conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode from 4 to 16 December 2022.
The last date to raise objections against the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 is 23 December 2022, 5 pm. No objections will be entertained after the mentioned date & time. To challenge each question/answer, candidates have to pay an amount of Rs 100, which is non-refundable.
Steps To Download SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search for the direct link of SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022.
Click on the link.
A PDF will be displayed on your computer screen.
Click on the PDF and a login window will appear.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
The SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 will show up on your screen.
Check the answer key carefully and raise objections if you are not satisfied with any of the answers/questions.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
