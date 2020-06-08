Come August, schools across the country could be thrown open to students, Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, said in an interview to BBC News Hindi.According to the minister, the government is hopeful about completing and then declaring results of board exams by 15 August, after which schools could reopen their doors.“We are hopeful about declaring results of both board exams that have already been conducted and the ones that are pending.”Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, HRD MinisterWhen asked if schools and colleges would be reopened after results are declared, the mister said ‘yes’. Further, Dr Pokhriyal said that by declaring the schedule for CBSE board examinations, the government has cleared the uncertainty among students and teachers over their future and exams.Pokhriyal further said that those serious about studies want exams to be conducted and that the government was making adequate arrangements to ensure their safety.The minister’s comments come in the wake of ‘Unlock 1’, under which the Union Home Ministry said that a decision on opening up schools will be taken after receiving feedback from the states by 15 July. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.