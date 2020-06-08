With Unlock 1.0, shopping malls, hotels and places of worship reopen from Monday, 8 June.Earlier last week, the Health Ministry issued the SOPs on preventive measures to be taken in these places to contain the spread of COVID-19.So, what’s allowed from 8 June? What are the new rules that apply during the second phase of Unlock 1.0? Here’s all you need to know.What activities/services have been allowed from 8 June?Religious places, places of worshipHotels, restaurants and hospitality servicesShops inside shopping mallsDoes this mean the coronavirus lockdown is over?Technically, no. The government has decided to extend the lockdown in containment zones alone till 30 June.What are the activities that are still prohibited?International air travelMetro rail services in all citiesSchools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions, etc will remain closed. Online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.Cinema hallsGymsSwimming poolsAll social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings, and large congregations.The restriction on number of people who can attend marriages and funerals remain at 50 and 20 respectivelyFAQ: No Prasad, Holy Water – What New Rules for Religious Places?MHA has given these relaxations. But can my state prohibit some activities?States can, based on reasons of public health and assessment of situation, propose to regulate movement of people and pose restrictions on activities. For example, while the Karnataka government has announced that malls will reopen on 8 June, Haryana has said that malls will remain shut in the state.What about night curfew? Is it still in place?The night curfew from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am continues to be in place.Are the borders of Delhi-NCR open? While Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he is ready to open to borders of Delhi, the district administrations of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are yet to announce their decisions.FAQ: Malls, Eateries to Open From 8 June – What Are the New SOPs?Who will be allowed entry into the mall/restaurant/places of worship?Only asymptomatic people will be allowed to enter these places. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.What precautions should be taken by individuals while visiting these places?Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of six feet, even when queuing upAll workers/customers/visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.The face covers/masks have to be worn at all times inside mall/restaurant/place of worship.Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps to be encouraged.Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.Do not enter a store/restaurant if it is crowded.FAQ: Is Delhi-NCR Border Still Sealed? Who Needs An E-Pass? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.