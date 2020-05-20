Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, 19 May, said that students will write pending CBSE exams in their own schools and won’t have to go to a different exam centre, as is usually the norm. He also said that since CBSE exams would be wrapped up by 15 July, and since checking of answer scripts has resumed, results could be declared by the end of July.The minister made these comments during an interview to state broadcaster DD news, in response to a query from a student on CBSE exams.“Students will write pending CBSE exams for Class 10 and 12 in their own schools and will not have to go to an exam centre. Teachers at schools know how to maintain social distancing and follow guidelines issued by the health ministry.”Dr Ramesh PokhriyalWhen asked how and when schools can reopen, the minister said that he has asked the NCERT and UGC to come up with a detailed plan for opening schools and colleges respectively.“We have asked NCERT and UGC study MoHF guidelines on COVID-19 and come up with a plan as to how and in what form schools and colleges can be opened while ensuring complete safety of India’s future generation,” he said.Further, he added that the first priority for the government is to ensure smooth running of online classes, followed by conduct of pending exams and an eventual plan to open schools. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.