SBI PO Admit Card To Be Released This Week; Steps To Download Below

Check the expected date for the SBI PO Admit card 2023 release and check the steps to download below

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
State Bank of India, SBI is most likely to release the admit cards for the Probationary Officer recruitment preliminary examination, SBI PO 2023 exam this week. Candidates who have registered for the exam and plan to appear for the exam can visit the official website and click on careers portal of the bank at sbi.co.in/web/careers to get access to their hall tickets.

In the official examination notification, SBI stated that the tentative date for the release of PO Prelims admit card is second week of October. The Prelims exam will be conducted in November and results will be released in the same month or in December 2023. SBI PO main exam will be held in December or January. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 2000 Probationary Officer vacancies in the bank.

Before releasing the admit cards, SBI has released pre exam training material for SC, ST, OBC, ESM and religious minority community candidates who already opted for the service while applying for SBI PO. The material will be available on the website.

How Can I Check My SBI PO Admit Card?

  1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

  2. On the homepage, go to the careers tab and then click on current openings.

  3. Open the SBI PO link and click on the call letters download tab.

  4. You will have to enter your credentials to login.

  5. You can check and download your admit card.

  6. Take a printout for future use.

Topics:  SBI   SBI Recruitment   SBI PO 

3 months
12 months
12 months
