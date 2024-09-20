RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 Declared; Know How To Download and Check Details Here

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024: The link for the RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 is activated by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear for the Common Eligibility Test 2024 will be able to download the admit card via the website. All concerned students must download the RSMSSB CET admit card on time. You will not be allowed to sit for the entrance exam without downloading the admit card. Make sure to check the announcements carefully.
The RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 is an important document. You must download it from the official website - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in before the exam starts. All the important details such as exam date, time, and other updates are mentioned on the admit card. You can contact the officials in case of any queries.
RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024: Important Details
It is pertinent to note that the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test 2024 is scheduled to be held on 27 and 28 September. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.
All the aspiring candidates who have applied for the CET 2024 examination must have their admit cards and other essential documents ready for appearing in the examination.
On the exam day, candidates are requested to reach the venue two hours before the exam. Gates will be closed one hour before the exam time. All students should read the rules of the exam to avoid any confusion.
RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024: How To Download
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 online:
Visit the official website - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the active link "RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the required details in the given space.
Click on submit and your CET admit card will open on the screen.
Check the details and download the admit card from the website.
Save a copy of the CET admit card for the exam days and carry it to the hall.
Candidates must follow all the instructions to appear for the exam on the scheduled dates.
