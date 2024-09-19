RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 To Release Today On Official Website; Details Here

All the aspiring candidates who have applied for the CET 2024 examination must have their admit cards and other essential documents ready for appearing in the examination.

On the day of the exam, the candidates are required to reach the examination venue two hours prior to the start of the exam. All the gates will be closed one hour prior to the exam and after that, no candidate will be allowed to enter the venue under any circumstances. It is mandatory to carry a printout of the admit card and a photo ID card (preferably an Aadhar card containing their date of birth) to the exam venue.

In addition to these two essential documents, the candidates must carry a recent passport-size photo to the exam venue. It is important to note that only five options will be available for the students to answer the questions. If the candidate does not wish to attempt any question, they will have to mark option E. The candidates will be given only one-third of the marks allotted to that question if they mark it. Candidates who do not mark any option for more than 10 per cent of the total questions will be disqualified.