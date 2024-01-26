'Painful To See Students Assaulted With Impunity': FTII Alumni on Mob Attack

Two days after a right-wing mob barged into the Film and Television Institute of India campus in Pune and attacked students for holding an event in remembrance of Babri mosque, several of FTII's alumni have “unequivocally” condemned the police's alleged “inaction” and said that it “is painful to see the students of this great film school being assaulted with impunity."

Over 280 alumni issued the letter on Thursday, 25 January, wherein they said they "unequivocally condemn" the recent violence perpetrated on the students by "unidentified people who entered the campus without permission."

The letter includes names like Academy-award winner and sound designer Resul Pookutty and film directors such as Saeed Mirza and Abhijit Mazumdar.