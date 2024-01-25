'Right Wing Mob Hit & Abused Us': FTII Students on Babri Masjid Poster Ruckus

A day after the Ram temple consecration ceremony took place, members of a right-wing group forcibly entered the campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), tore down banners and allegedly assaulted students all while chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev" on Tuesday, 23 January.

The FTII students that The Quint spoke to said that they are "shaken" and that they were simply "exercising their right" on the campus.

One of the students who is part of their student body said, "Around 20-25 men just barged in the campus, the security was not able to stop them. They started vandalising college property, tore and burnt down the Babri Masjid banner and destroyed the photo exhibition we put up and started hitting the students."