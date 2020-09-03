Only 24 Exam Centres for DUET 2020 Makes it Difficult for Students

The Delhi University will be holding the entrance exams for its nine undergraduate, all postgraduate, MPhil ,and PhD courses between 6-11 September. However, with only 24 exam centres across the country, reaching the centre has posed a challenge for several students.

“In all of Kerala, the only examination centre is in Thiruvananthapuram, around 400 kilometres away. Perhaps another centre in north or central Kerala would have made it more feasible,” reported The Indian Express, quoting an MSc Chemistry aspirant from Kozhikode.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, some students have also been allocated centres in different cities, making travel to their designated centres difficult.

Many postgraduate students had selected Delhi as their centre since they complete their undergraduate courses from Delhi University but were forced to return home to their states due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown.