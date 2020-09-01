Delhi University Reports Jump of Lakh in UG Admission Applications
Over 60 percent of the applicants were based outside Delhi and nearly 80 percent belonged to CBSE board.
Over 1 lakh more students applied to undergraduate courses at Delhi University this year compared to last year. The university received a total of 3,53,717 applications this admission round, reported The Indian Express.
The university opened their admission registration portal to all courses on 19 June and received over 25,000 applications in the first six hours. Majority of the applications – 19,523 – were for the undergraduate courses, followed by 5,889 postgraduate applications and 457 PhD applications.
Deadline for submission of applications for undergraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic year was 31 August. The deadline was previously 31 July, but it was postponed.
According to the Indian Express report, more number of boys than girls have applied for the undergraduate courses this year.
At least 1.81 lakh applicants were male, compared to female applicants, who were 1.72 lakh in number. In 2019, number of female applicants was 1.29 lakh compared to 1.28 lakh male applicants.
The report further stated that around 60 percent of the applicants are based outside the capital. Like every year, at least 80 percent of the applicants are from the CBSE board.
Colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi could release their respective cut-offs latest by early October 2020, as the central varsity is awaiting results for competitive entrance exams like JEE Main and NEET (UG), which too have been pushed back to September, an official told The Quint.
The eligibility criteria of the UG and PG courses for 2020 admission will remain the same as 2019. The university has urged students to check the official bulletin of information for the admission procedure.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
