Delhi University Reports Jump of Lakh in UG Admission Applications

Over 1 lakh more students applied to undergraduate courses at Delhi University this year compared to last year. The university received a total of 3,53,717 applications this admission round, reported The Indian Express.

The university opened their admission registration portal to all courses on 19 June and received over 25,000 applications in the first six hours. Majority of the applications – 19,523 – were for the undergraduate courses, followed by 5,889 postgraduate applications and 457 PhD applications.

Deadline for submission of applications for undergraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic year was 31 August. The deadline was previously 31 July, but it was postponed.

According to the Indian Express report, more number of boys than girls have applied for the undergraduate courses this year.